How to celebrate Pi Day in the DC area

The most mathematical of holidays is rapidly approaching, and that means there will be deals a plenty in the D.C. area for those in the know.

The most mathematical of holidays is rapidly approaching, and that means there will be deals a plenty in the D.C. area for those in the know.

Pi Day is the celebration of the mathematical constant Pi — which is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, often simplified as 3.14.

The applications of pi are almost as endless as the number itself, making it something worth celebrating.

Here are some deals to help celebrate Pi Day on March 14 (3/14) in the D.C. area:

Ice Cream Jubilee: With locations in D.C. and Alexandria, Ice Cream Jubilee is offering 5-inch ice cream pies filled with its monthly flavors.

All Purpose Shaw: All Purpose and DC Brau are partnering on Pi Day to offer two DC Brau Full Court Lagers for $3.14 with the purchase of a pizza on Sunday.

Atlas Brew Works: The brewery will be running Pi Day specials on March 14 at their Ivy City and Half Street locations.

North Italia: North Italia is celebrating a D.C. treasure by offering a Mumbo chicken pizza at their D.C. location for Pi Day.

Extreme Pizza: Extreme Pizza is running a buy-one-get-one-free special on their large signature pizzas from their location on Barracks Row for orders placed in their shop or over the phone. Mention the Pi Day special on Sunday in order to claim the offer. The offer is specific to the Barracks Row location.