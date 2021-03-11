DC schools lagged nation in providing meals during COVID-19, report finds

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a dramatic drop in meals provided by schools across the U.S., including in D.C. But as other school systems improved, D.C. never caught up, according to a new report.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been changed to reflect the correct start date for DCPS’ free grab-and-go meals program.

Meals provided by D.C. Public Schools went from roughly 400,000 in October 2019 to 100,000 in April 2020, a trend followed nationally, the study from the Food Research and Action Center showed.

However, from April to October — when other districts showed improvement — the numbers of meals provided by D.C. dipped even further, from 100,000 to less than 50,000. All told, D.C. meals dropped 90% from October 2019 to October 2020.

The FRAC report studied 54 large school districts across the U.S. from October 2019 to October 2020. The survey showed a 54% drop in breakfasts and 70% drop in lunches from October 2019 to April 2020. The report showed a modest improvement for school districts from April 2020 to October 2020.

The figures in the study represent meals served through: the School Breakfast Program, the Seamless Summer Option, the National School Lunch Program, the Summer Food Service Program, as well as paid meals.

D.C. and three school districts in Virginia — Alexandria City, Richmond and Norfolk — were included among the school districts studied; Maryland was not.

“The shuttering of schools in the spring of 2020 and the variety of school schedules in the fall of 2020 have dramatically reduced participation in school breakfast and lunch and have significantly changed program operations,” the report said.

DC meals served

In October 2019, 408,550 breakfasts and 641,755 lunches were delivered to D.C. students, according to the report.

Fast forward one year to October 2020, when the District and the rest of the U.S. had largely transitioned to virtual learning, those numbers drastically reduced to 49,629 and 49,629, respectively.

The changes in food distribution equate to a 92% drop in lunches and an 88% drop in breakfasts.

In response, a spokesperson from the DCPS stated under DCPS’s “ReopenStrong” program, free grab-and-go meals for D.C. children 18 years old and younger are available at meal site locations through June 30, 2021. The program started Oct. 9, 2020, according to DCPS’s webpage.

“All D.C. youth ages 18 and younger may receive free grab-and go meals at DCPS meal site locations through June 30, 2021. DCPS sites providing in-person learning opportunities will also provide free on-site meal services for students,” according to material provided by DCPS.

“D.C. youth are not required to be enrolled D.C. Public Schools students to receive free grab-and- go meal services. To limit the number of trips, families need to make to meal sites, youth, or parents/guardians on their behalf, can receive up to 3 breakfast and 3 lunch meals at a time.”

In Alexandria City

The same study found that among the 54 districts covered nationwide, only Alexandria City Public Schools increased breakfast distribution in October 2020 from the same time period a year earlier, pre-pandemic.

In October 2019, Alexandria served 117,613 breakfasts to students and 206,556 lunches.

In April 2020, one month into the pandemic, those numbers dropped to 57,053 breakfasts and 56,943 lunches, but the school system rebounded.

In October 2020, 134,183 breakfasts were served and 135,732 lunches.

“While the School Nutrition Programs have continued to operate throughout the pandemic with school nutrition departments working tirelessly to reach children in new and creative ways, too many children are still not being reached,” the report said.