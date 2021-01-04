Freezing conditions blamed for hazardous conditions on DC region roads

Icy conditions are proving dangerous for Monday morning commuters in the D.C. region, with black ice blamed for a number of crashes and traffic snarls throughout Maryland and Virginia.

Temperatures plunged below freezing overnight, combining with patchy fog and recent rainfall to make for painstakingly slick surfaces on untreated area roadways.

The National Weather Service urges motorists and pedestrians to use extra caution — drivers should leave plenty of stopping distance between themselves and the vehicle in front of them, especially on bridges which ice over easily.

Slow down, avoid cruise control and remember to de-ice your windshields before setting off. Make for extra travel time and plan for occasional stoppages while roads are treated.

A look at the WTOP Traffic Center’s live road map around 7 a.m. showed road crews were simultaneously dealing with over a dozen accidents amid the flash freeze — including two tractor-trailers off the road on Interstate 270 in Frederick, and multiple crashes on I-95 over the Occoquan River Bridge.

NOTICE: @MCFRS crews responding to many crashes in MoCo, most involve WET, SLICK & ICY CONDITIONS….USE CAUTION on ALL elevated surfaces ie bridges, overpasses, parking lots, ramps, sidewalks…..Take Precautions – SLOW DOWN & increase stopping distance – Be Aware, Be Prepared pic.twitter.com/oAv5bfpJ0o — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 4, 2021

Forecast:

Monday: Morning fog and black ice. Partly to mostly cloudy, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Monday night: A spotty sprinkle or snow shower. Otherwise cloudy, with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a spotty rain or snow shower. Highs in the low- to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy, with highs in the mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Current conditions: