DC, Prince George’s Co. expand COVID-19 vaccine rollout; Montgomery Co. holds off for more supplies

Abigail Constantino

January 15, 2021, 9:40 PM

D.C. and Prince George’s County in Maryland are opening up more coronavirus vaccine appointments, while Montgomery County said it has not received enough supplies to move forward.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said starting Monday, county residents eligible in Phase 1b can make appointments to get the shot.

These include those age 75 and older, those in assisted-living facilities, K-12 teachers and education staff, and child care providers. The appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said his county had not received enough supplies to finish vaccinating those in group 1a.

“We will begin vaccinating those in Priority Group 1B as soon as we can, while continuing to vaccinate those in Priority Group 1A,” Elrich said Friday.

In the District, the health department said that starting Saturday, some 4,309 appointments will be available to residents of Wards 1, 4, 5, 7 and 8 who are 65 and older and/or work in a health care setting.

This story is developing. Check back again for updates.

