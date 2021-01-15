Hogan announces $30M in relief for Maryland entertainment venues

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has announced $30 million in emergency relief for music and entertainment venues.
The governor announced the help on Friday for venues that have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s part of more than $700 million in emergency economic relief provided by the state.
The Hogan administration said the $30 million in awards are for more than 90 live music and performance venues, entertainment promoters and independently-owned local movie theaters, whose operations have been impacted.
The administration said the relief will help preserve more than 800 jobs.
