CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » Coronavirus » Hogan announces $30M in…

Hogan announces $30M in relief for Maryland entertainment venues

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 11:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has announced $30 million in emergency relief for music and entertainment venues.

The governor announced the help on Friday for venues that have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s part of more than $700 million in emergency economic relief provided by the state.

The Hogan administration said the $30 million in awards are for more than 90 live music and performance venues, entertainment promoters and independently-owned local movie theaters, whose operations have been impacted.

The administration said the relief will help preserve more than 800 jobs.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up