‘Project Giveback Thanksgiving’ returns with a new plan to deliver meals during pandemic

The 26th annual Project Giveback Thanksgiving Food Distribution event returns this year with a new plan to help enforce social distancing as meals are packed and delivered this weekend.

Ransom Miller III, the founder of the annual Project Giveback Thanksgiving Food Distribution event poses in front of donations. WTOP/Melissa Howell The annual Project Giveback Thanksgiving Food Distribution is taking place with precautions this year. WTOP/Melissa Howell The annual Project Giveback Thanksgiving Food Distribution is taking place with precautions this year. WTOP/Melissa Howell ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

The 26th annual Project Giveback Thanksgiving Food Distribution event returns this year with a new plan to help enforce social distancing as meals are packed and delivered this weekend.

The event usually takes place at the D.C. Armory, but this year, smaller groups of volunteers will gather at eight different sites throughout D.C. and Maryland to pack up turkeys and Thanksgiving sides.

“We realize that now more than ever, we have to do more,” said Ransom Miller III, the founder of the event.

He says they’ll be feeding 2,700 families this year compared to 2,500 last year thanks to donors who have stepped up during the pandemic and other partner businesses, including UPS, the D.C. Housing Finance Authority and Bailey Real Estate.

“We’ve been working with other organizations that have been working throughout the pandemic. It’s really important for us, during this time, to make sure that we’re able to give back in a way that’s significant,” Miller said.

Temperatures will be taken and other safety measures are in place to keep the nearly 50 volunteers at each site safe and socially distanced.

He says the changes have given them the opportunity to find ways to expand and reach more families efficiently and safely. The goal is to let the community know Project Giveback is focused on making a lasting impact to support families in need of assistance.

“We care and we’re putting action to that care,” Miller said.