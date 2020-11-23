George Mason University offers COVID-19 training to nursing home staff

George Mason University in Virginia is offering training to staff of nursing homes to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The College of Health and Human Services has partnered with the National Nursing Home COVID-19 Action Network to run 16 interactive sessions with staff from up to 35 nursing homes.

“Our team at CHHS has joined the Network as a training center — one of what will become more than 100 across the country to support this program,” according to the university’s social work department website.

Experts will teach staff, sharing best practices and care-based learning, and gather valuable insight from the direct experience of health care providers. And the department said it will also provide rapid-response guidance for any nursing home that sees a sudden increase in COVID-19.

Participants will take sessions on personal protective equipment, infection control practices, minimizing the spread and managing social isolation.

Any Medicare or Medicaid certified nursing home is eligible to take part at no cost. In addition, facilities that actively participate in the training will receive $6,000 in compensation for staff time.

The reimbursement is available to nursing homes eligible to receive funding from the Provider Relief Fund and that have agreed to its terms and conditions.

