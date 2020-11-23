HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Home » Local News » George Mason University offers…

George Mason University offers COVID-19 training to nursing home staff

Abigail Constantino

November 23, 2020, 10:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

George Mason University in Virginia is offering training to staff of nursing homes to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The College of Health and Human Services has partnered with the National Nursing Home COVID-19 Action Network to run 16 interactive sessions with staff from up to 35 nursing homes.

“Our team at CHHS has joined the Network as a training center — one of what will become more than 100 across the country to support this program,” according to the university’s social work department website.

Experts will teach staff, sharing best practices and care-based learning, and gather valuable insight from the direct experience of health care providers. And the department said it will also provide rapid-response guidance for any nursing home that sees a sudden increase in COVID-19.

Participants will take sessions on personal protective equipment, infection control practices, minimizing the spread and managing social isolation.

Any Medicare or Medicaid certified nursing home is eligible to take part at no cost. In addition, facilities that actively participate in the training will receive $6,000 in compensation for staff time.

The reimbursement is available to nursing homes eligible to receive funding from the Provider Relief Fund and that have agreed to its terms and conditions.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Dept gives thanks to Foreign Service’s 'exceptional' volunteer workforce

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up