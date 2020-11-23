THANKSGIVING NEWS: Many flying for holiday | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather | WTOP Traffic
Ford’s Theatre temporarily closes again due to COVID-19 surge

Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP

November 23, 2020, 2:51 PM

Across America, COVID-19 cases are worse now than at the start of the pandemic.

Last week, the Kennedy Center announced that it would close back up until April 25, 2021, and this week, Ford’s Theatre has been forced to make a similar decision.

The venue will temporarily close to the public starting Monday, Nov. 23, changing course after reopening Oct. 14 as part of a D.C. pilot program for phased reopening.

“We have implemented a series of new health and safety measures to safely welcome back visitors,” Ford’s Theatre director Paul R. Tetreault said. “However, we cannot ignore the rising cases in our city and region. Based on the data and in partnership with the National Park Service, we are reclosing the site to further protect our staff and visitors.”

Prior to this latest closure, Ford’s Theatre had been closed for seven months.

Virtual programming such as the scheduled monthly Cabinet Conversations (Dec. 17), Virtual Play Readings (Dec. 10) and distance-learning events will continue.

Ford’s Theatre Society and the National Park Service are staying abreast of the evolving situation and following advice from the Centers for Disease Control and DC Health.

