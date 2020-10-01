CORONAVIRUS NEWS: White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | New daily COVID-19 record for the world | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Local News » Union rally at White…

Union rally at White House aims to get voters of color to the polls

John Aaron | @JohnAaronWTOP

October 1, 2020, 2:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
download audio
Rally hopes to energize first-time voters of color (WTOP's John Aaron)

A group of essential workers, many of them immigrants, rallied at the White House on Thursday in support of the Democratic presidential nominee.

With chants of “fire the liar” and others in Spanish, they hoped to turn out Black and Latino voters, who may be voting for the first time, for former Vice President Joe Biden.

The rally was organized by a branch of the Service Employees International Union and the group CASA in Action that said President Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has put essential workers’ lives at risk. They also accused Trump of waging a war on immigrants.

First-time voter Silvia Cabrera, an SEIU member from Falls Church who cleans commercial buildings in Virginia, said through a translator that she decided to become a U.S. citizen so she could vote.

Cabrera questioned why others would become U.S. citizens if they were not willing to go to the polls. She also voiced her support for Biden.

Union branch 32BJ aims to register 8,000 union voters in Virginia, Florida and Pennsylvania. CASA in Action said it will reach almost 200,000 “low-propensity voters of color” in Pennsylvania and Virginia.

MORE ELECTION NEWS

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up