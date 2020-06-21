DMV services across DC, Md. and Va. resume as reopening process continues

Many motor vehicle department offices throughout D.C., Maryland and Virginia reopen this week to provide in-person services.

Multiple departments of motor vehicle offices throughout the D.C. region will reopen their doors beginning Monday to provide in-person services for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Here is the latest:

D.C.

The Department of Motor Vehicles in D.C. will reopen its doors starting on Tuesday to people looking to register their cars or update their driver’s licenses.

Routine business generally conducted at the DMV will be carried out on an appointment-basis in all service centers, adjudication services and the Brentwood Commercial Driver License Office.

Appointments can be scheduled online on the DMV’s appointment website. They ensure people don’t crowd into waiting areas.

Face coverings will be mandatory inside the DMV, and social distancing must be practiced.

Road skills tests needed for driver’s license requirements will resume on June 30.

The DMV’s reopening schedule is in line with Mayor Muriel Bowser’s decision to advance the District into Phase Two of its coronavirus reopening plan on Monday.

Self-service emissions inspections kiosks will be available with 24/7 access, while inspection stations will be open on a first-come, first-served basis under modified hours.

Driver’s licenses and other documents scheduled to expire after March 1, 2020, have been extended through the end of the District’s public health emergency with the coronavirus.

Virginia

Four Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles customer service centers, including locations in Alexandria and Chantilly, will be reopening their doors Monday.

The state’s DMV centers began reopening on May 18 on an appointment-basis. Over 30 offices are now open, conducting specific services.

Transactions being handled include driver’s licenses, identification cards, titles, vehicle registrations, disabled parking permits and vital records.

Appointments can be filed on the department’s website and scheduled 32 days in advance.

All of the opened offices are running on temporary, extended hours to accommodate all appointments. All open locations are listed on its customer service center page.

Vehicle documentation renewal deadlines have been extended for up to 90 days, depending on their original date of expiration. As of now, however, all documents must be current, beginning on September 1, 2020.

Maryland

Five Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) branch offices, including locations in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, will reopen on an appointment basis starting Monday.

According to a news release, those branches will join 17 other offices that reopened June 8 as part of a multi-phased plan to provide in-person transactions safely.

A list of all the open locations for each county is included in the MVA’s coronavirus information webpage.

Services that will be provided include learner’s permits, commercial driving tests, noncommercial driving tests, driver’s license and identification card renewals and title work.

To schedule an appointment, customers can use the MVA’s Central Scheduling System or call 410-768-7000.

Vehicle emissions stations remain closed to help administer COIVD-19 tests. However, self-service emissions testing (VEIP) stations are open.

In Maryland, licenses, registrations and other documents will remain valid until 30 days after the state’s state of emergency is lifted.

