Metro ridership was up significantly on Saturday as massive crowds of demonstrators made their way to protests in D.C. throughout the day.

Metro ridership was up significantly on Saturday as massive crowds of demonstrators made their way to protests in D.C. throughout the day.

WMATA said they had about 69,500 riders compared to about 24,000 on the previous Saturday, May 30.

Metro increased the number of trains that were running during the day to accommodate for an increase in riders.

Additionally, Metro opened up the first and last cars on each train to riders to help with social distancing.