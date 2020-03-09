Bowser, Hogan to deliver update on coronavirus as DC area officials investigate 9 cases

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will deliver an update to coronavirus response as health officials work to retrace the steps of nine people in the D.C. region who tested positive.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will deliver an update to coronavirus response efforts in their respective localities Monday, as health officials work to retrace the steps of nine people in the D.C. region who tested positive for the illness.

Bowser will update media on coronavirus preparedness at 9 a.m. Monday. Hogan will make a statement on Maryland efforts at 3:30 p.m. Check back with WTOP for updates.

Virginia, Maryland and D.C. health authorities continue to advise area residents not to panic and practice common sense hygiene, like washing hands and avoid touching your face, as the risk to the general population so far remains low.

D.C. and Virginia both confirmed their first cases of the new coronavirus on Saturday. Rev. Timothy Cole, rector of the historic Christ Church Georgetown, was named as the District’s first confirmed case on the organization’s Facebook feed over the weekend. The church has suspended activities on the advice of city health officials.

Flowers left outside the locked doors of Christ Church, around the corner from us. The church canceled services today for the first time since the 19th century, after the rector was confirmed as DC’s first #corinavirus case. pic.twitter.com/bYEefH9dPo — Mary Louise Kelly (@NPRKelly) March 8, 2020

Virginia said it was treating a Fairfax resident and U.S. Marine at Fort Belvoir for the disease as of Sunday. Virginia state epidemiologist Dr. Lilian Peake told The Associated Press that the two cases are not thought to be linked and added there are no signs of the virus spreading in the community.

The infected Marine had been abroad on official business, the Pentagon said Saturday. He is isolated at Fort Belvoir but resides at Marine Corps Base Quantico; likewise, Quantico is operating at code yellow Monday with unscheduled leave authorized as some buildings undergo rigorous cleaning out of an abundance of caution.

Maryland recorded its initial cases Thursday — three residents of Montgomery County who had recently returned home from a Nile River cruise, emerging as the source of multiple infections across the country. Two Maryland residents became the latest to test positive for the virus on Sunday: A Harford County woman in her 80s, and a fourth Montgomery County resident in his 60s.

D.C. health officials are also retracting the steps of a second man who visited the District from Nigeria and later tested positive at a Maryland hospital.

School Without Walls, a small Foggy Bottom high school, announced it was canceling Monday classes in connection with the second case — becoming the first public school in the D.C. region to close due to the epidemic.

Three people who stayed at the same house as the man who tested positive in Maryland were tested Sunday and all were negative.

But one of them is an employee at School Without Walls High School, which is remaining closed to “deploy COVID-19 prevention measures” and give staff time to communicate with staff and parents, according to an announcement on the school’s website.

The number of positive test results in the U.S. soared to over 500 on Sunday as New York became the third state to top the hundred mark, joining California and Washington. Stocks plummeted around the world Monday as Italian authorities instituted a lockdown on millions across the Lombardy region, and oil prices suffered their worst losses since the start of the 1991 Gulf War.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.