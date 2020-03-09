An Arlington County resident has tested positive for coronavirus, the Virginia Department of Health announced Monday afternoon.

An Arlington County, Virginia, resident has tested positive for coronavirus, the state’s Department of Health announced Monday.

This third “presumptive positive” case involves a resident in their 60s who developed symptoms such as a fever and cough after returning from international travel, the health department said. The patient is being treated and currently recuperating.

The positive result was returned Sunday evening, the health department said, and it’s “presumptive” pending confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The other two cases involve a Marine Base Quantico resident and a Fairfax City resident.

All three patients were exposed through international travel, the health department said.

More coronavirus coverage

The health department is also working to figure out if the Arlington County resident made close contacts who need testing or need to be monitored for symptoms of COVID-19.

“We are working closely with our health care partners and the state to monitor the patient and identify and work with their close contacts,” said Arlington County Health Director Reuben K. Varghese in a statement Monday. “Confirming a case of COVID-19 in an Arlington resident does not come as a surprise given international travel from an affected area.”

The resident had limited contact with others while sick, and the health department said the risk to the general community is low.

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a public information line: Call 877-ASK-VDH3 if you have more questions about coronavirus in the commonwealth.

First responder self-quarantines in Loudoun Co.

Elsewhere, a Loudoun County first responder has self-quarantined after being exposed to someone who has since been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

The member of the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System does not have symptoms of illness and “poses no threat to Loudoun County residents or fellow first responders,” county officials said.

They won’t release additional information about the responder because of privacy concerns. The first responder hasn’t had contact with the public.

The person with coronavirus does not live in Loudoun County, and the contact wasn’t made in the county, said county Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall.

A Loudoun First Responder had contact with a person who was diagnosed with COVID 19. The initial person DOES NOT live in Loudoun. The contact DID NOT happen in Loudoun. The First Responder immediately self quarantined, ARE NOT symptomatic & HAVE NOT had contact with the public. pic.twitter.com/wHXNLXIExU — Phyllis Randall (@PRandallcares) March 9, 2020

To say up to date with the latest numbers in the D.C. region, visit WTOP’s results page.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.