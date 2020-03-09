First DC school to close Monday amid coronavirus outbreak

The School Without Walls High School in Northwest D.C. will be closed Monday, after a staff member came in contact with a patient who ended up testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Saturday, March 8, a man who ended up staying the night in a D.C. residence, presented himself to a Maryland hospital before testing positive for the virus.

Based on an investigation by DC Health, three individuals who stayed in the same residence as the man, who is referred to as Patient 2, were tested for the virus. Their tests turned out to be negative.

One of those three individuals was discovered to be an employee at the high school. She continues to be asymptomatic.

This is the first school in the D.C. area to announce a closure since a total of nine cases were discovered in Virginia, Maryland and D.C.

To give the school’s administration enough time to communicate with staff members and families, the school decided to close Monday. Out of caution, the school will also undergo a deep disinfection before students and staff return.

