Woman pleads guilty in CIA trespass seeking ‘Agent Penis’

The woman who allegedly trespassed three days in a row at CIA headquarters and “asked to speak with Agent Penis” has pleaded guilty in federal court to one of three counts, and will be released — with a firm warning from the judge.

Jennifer G. Hernandez, 58, of North Carolina, told U.S. District Court Judge John Anderson “you don’t have to worry” about her returning to the Langley facility or any other government installations.

As part of a plea agreement, Anderson found Hernandez guilty of trespassing at the CIA on Oct. 12, 2019, and sentenced her to time served, with no probation.

Hernandez’s attorney, Whitney Minter, and Assistant U.S. Attorney William Reed calculated she had been behind bars more than three weeks, for a violation that carried a maximum of 30 days in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Anderson dismissed two other counts for Hernandez’s unauthorized visits to the CIA.

In November 2019, Anderson said he had been informed that Hernandez showed up at the D.C.-area house of former President Barack Obama. Hernandez most recently was charged with unlawful entry by the U.S. Secret Service on Dec. 9, 2019, although the specifics of that incident are sealed in federal court records.

Before sentencing Hernandez, Anderson said, “Clearly, you knew what you were doing was wrong,” but added, “You’ve got a lot of people trying to help you.”

Anderson specified prosecutors were giving Hernandez a break.

”Government counsel and the CIA have been very helpful,” Anderson said. “They could have taken a hard line, but all these people are trying to work with you.”

Hernandez told the judge, “I am learning from my mistakes. I want to do what’s best for myself, my family, the court and the judicial system.”

After Hernandez suggested it might take some time to fully absorb her understanding that she is not to trespass, Anderson spoke kindly but firmly. ”You need to learn a little faster, frankly,” Anderson said. “I’m hopeful the time you spend in incarceration will remind you.”

Anderson warned Hernandez to be present at any hearings in federal court in the District, where she was charged with violating the terms of her pretrial release with the trip to the Obamas’ house and the unlawful entry.

”I don’t know what’s going to happen in D.C.,” Anderson told her. “Again, you’ve really got to stay away from the CIA and other government facilities.”

