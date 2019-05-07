202
Home » Local News » Woman arrested for trespassing…

Woman arrested for trespassing 3 times at CIA, asking to speak with ‘Agent Penis’

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP May 7, 2019 9:08 am 05/07/2019 09:08am
150 Shares
A woman who showed up three days in a row at CIA headquarters -- and asked "to speak to Agent Penis" -- has been arrested for trespassing. (Getty Images)

A woman who allegedly trespassed three days in a row at the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters and requested “to speak to Agent Penis” has been arrested.

Jennifer G. Hernandez, 58, of North Carolina, allegedly traveled to CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, four times since April 22, according to the criminal complaint filed by Officer Mirko Pena, of the CIA’s Security Protective Service.

During her first visit to the heavily fortified complex, Hernandez walked to the visitor center.

“The defendant explained to the officer that she had applied for employment at the CIA, and that her recruiter directed her to come to the Agency,” the complaint said. When told she was trespassing, Hernandez walked away.

The next time Hernandez arrived at the CIA — May 1 — she was sitting in the rear seat of a Lyft vehicle. By video phone, she told the officer she was there to meet with her recruiter. She received a written warning for trespassing on an agency installation and was warned that if she returned, she would be cited for trespassing.

The next day — May 2 — arriving in an Uber, Hernandez said she wanted to “speak to her recruiter,” and knew to come to headquarters because “her phone was off.” Realizing she had been issued a written warning the day before, the officer cited Hernandez for trespassing.

Finally, on the afternoon of May 3, Hernandez showed up at the visitor center, and requested “to speak to Agent Penis.”

Police ordered her to leave the premises and asked how she intended to depart — she said by bus.

Officers remained with Hernandez at the bus stop for several minutes. When the next bus arrived, she asked the officers, “Do you really think I’m going to leave?”

Warned if she didn’t get on the bus, she would be arrested, Hernandez said, “I’m not leaving,” and was arrested, according to Pena’s account.

Hernandez made her first appearance in federal court in Alexandria on Monday and was charged with trespassing at an agency installation without authorization.

She was released by U.S. Magistrate Judge Ivan Davis, upon the conditions of getting mental health testing, and any treatment as directed by the court’s pretrial service department.

In addition, Hernandez is ordered to “not physically appear at CIA buildings or property” before her next court appearance May 23.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
agent penis Alexandria, VA News central intelligence agency cia Fairfax County, VA News ivan davis jennifer hernandez Local News neal augenstein u.s. district court Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Outdoor movie guide 2019

There's nothing like watching movie stars under the stars, from National Harbor to the Georgetown Waterfront. We break down the outdoor movie schedule for the spring and summer.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!