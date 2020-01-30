Woman charged in CIA trespass seeking ‘Agent Penis’ arrested again, held

The woman who was initially arrested for trespassing at the CIA, after asking "to speak with Agent Penis," has been taken into custody for violating her pretrial release conditions.

The woman who allegedly trespassed three days in a row at CIA headquarters and asked “to speak with Agent Penis” before showing up at the home of former President Barack Obama was arrested Wednesday and ordered to be held by a federal judge for violating her conditions of pretrial release, WTOP has learned.

Court documents show Jennifer G. Hernandez, 58, of North Carolina, was ordered to surrender to the U.S. Marshal and appeared Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria. Her attorney asked that she be released before trial, but the request was denied.

An unsealed arrest warrant showed Hernandez was taken into custody by the marshal service, for a pretrial release violation.

As WTOP first reported, Hernandez was charged by the Secret Service with unlawful entry on Dec. 9, 2019, although the specifics of the incident are sealed in federal court records. She also went to the CIA on Dec. 23 after being ordered to stay away from the facility.

Hernandez had been free on her own recognizance after being initially charged with trespassing at an agency installation without authorization for repeatedly visiting CIA headquarters, in Langley, Virginia, last May.

In a November 2019 hearing, Judge John Anderson said he had been informed Hernandez showed up at Obama’s D.C.-area home, despite being warned to stay away from all government-related facilities.

In November, Anderson had told Hernandez that the government, her attorney and he were trying to resolve her case without trial.

“You shouldn’t be going to places like the CIA and the Obama’s house. You have to fight the callings, and you just can’t go back there,” Anderson told Hernandez, who promised she wouldn’t.

Her attorney, Whitney Minter, had said she was considering a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Hernandez will be brought to court for a bond revocation hearing Feb. 4, in which her attorney can suggest conditions under which her client could be released before her trespassing trial.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.