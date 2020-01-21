Woman arrested in CIA trespass seeking ‘Agent Penis’ charged by Secret Service

The woman who was charged with repeatedly trespassing at CIA headquarters and asked 'to speak with Agent Penis,' has recently been charged by the Secret Service and warned about another unauthorized visit.

The woman who allegedly trespassed three days in a row at CIA headquarters and requested “to speak with Agent Penis” and who also showed up at the home of former President Barack Obama, was arrested last month by the Secret Service and also returned to the CIA despite a judge’s warning, WTOP has learned.

Court documents show Jennifer G. Hernandez, 58, of North Carolina, was charged by the Secret Service with unlawful entry on Dec. 9, 2019. The specifics of the incident are sealed in federal court records, however the U.S. Secret Service’s main mission is to protect current and former presidents and their families.

According to two filings by Senior Probation Officer Bethany Erding, Hernandez also went to CIA Headquarters, in Langley, Virginia, on Dec. 23 after she had been ordered to stay away from the facility during her last court appearance on Nov. 12.

“As officers were able to convince the defendant to leave the premises, she did not receive new criminal charges,” Erding wrote. “However, the defendant did receive another written warning directing her to remain off all CIA property.”

Hernandez was initially charged with trespassing at an agency installation without authorization for repeatedly visiting the CIA in May of last year. She had been released until trial.

But in her Nov. 12 appearance at the U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, Judge John Anderson said he had been informed Hernandez showed up at Obama’s D.C.-area home, despite the court’s order to stay away from all government-related facilities.

At the time, in November, Hernandez’s federal public defender, Whitney Minter, said she, prosecutors and probation officials were trying to find a way to resolve the case without trial, but said she was considering a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

During the hearing, Anderson told Hernandez in a stern, but kind tone, “You shouldn’t be going to places like the CIA and the Obamas’ house. You have to fight the callings, and you just can’t go back there.” Hernandez said she wouldn’t.

The day after the Nov. 12 hearing, in which she was released, Hernandez was charged in connection with showing up at the Obama home, although the specifics remain sealed.

In a previously scheduled status conference, set for Feb. 11, Hernandez will need to convince the judge why her pretrial freedom shouldn’t be revoked.

