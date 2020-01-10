Fuel leak cleaned up at Dulles International Airport

A fuel leak at Dulles International Airport is cleaned up Friday.
Around 10:45 a.m., 50 gallons of fuel leaked onto the tarmac during a test of the airport’s underground fuel system.
Airport fire teams quickly closed off six gates in the C and D concourses to clean up the spill. The gates have since reopened.
Earlier, the Airport Authority advised fliers to check with their airline to see if their flight was delayed.
#BreakingNews large fuel spill cleanup at #DullesAirport between C and D gates, check your flight status!! @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/QDp2cVd0hv
— Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) January 10, 2020
