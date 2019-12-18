DC man accused of deadly Popeyes stabbing appears in court

The D.C. man accused of last month's deadly stabbing at a Popeyes in Oxon Hill, Maryland, went before a judge Wednesday in Prince George's County.

On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted 30-year-old Ricoh McClain on charges of common-law murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to kill.

Standing before the judge with his attorney, McClain was silent, dressed in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffed, as the judge was informed of the indictment.

On the night of Nov. 4, Prince George’s County police said McClain and the victim, 28-year-old Kevin Davis, got into a fight after Davis cut in line at the fast-food restaurant, upsetting McClain. The two argued outside and, moments later, police said McClain stabbed Davis before taking off.

Police eventually arrested McClain.

The Prince George’s County state’s attorney is hopeful the common-law murder charge against McClain will allow them to seek a conviction on everything from manslaughter to first-degree murder.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

