Police: Man killed in Prince George’s County over popular chicken sandwich

A man was killed at a Popeyes restaurant in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and police said it was over a popular chicken sandwich.

It happened Monday around 7 p.m. on Livingston Road within the Oxon Hill Plaza. Police said a fight began inside the restaurant when someone cut in a line specifically for the popular chicken sandwich, which returned earlier this week.

The fight spilled out into the street, where police found the victim, a 28-year-old man, in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

At this time, police are looking for a man who fled after the stabbing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Prince George’s County police at 301-352-1200

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

