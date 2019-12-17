Grand jury indicts man on a charge of murder in Oxon Hill Popeyes stabbing

A D.C. man was indicted in connection with the deadly stabbing of another customer at a Popeyes in Oxon Hill, Maryland, last month.

A Prince George’s County judge expected to hear the details of the case against 30-year-old Ricoh McClain on Tuesday; but word that a grand jury might soon hand up its decision, the hearing was pushed a day.

Hours later, the grand jury indicted McClain on charges of common-law murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

Kevin Davis, 28, was killed in that stabbing outside the fast-food restaurant on the night of Nov. 4. It made national headlines when Prince George’s County police revealed that Davis had cut in line.

Popeyes had just resumed selling its popular chicken sandwich that was first released in August, which had been frequently in demand and sold out.

Police said Davis was then confronted by McClain, who was upset with his behavior. It escalated into a confrontation in front of the Popeyes. McClain then stabbed Davis and fled.

“Deadly violence erupted in 15 seconds,” Prince George’s County police Chief Hank Stawinski said at a news conference last month.

After a short manhunt, McClain was arrested and charged.

However, The Washington Post reported that attorney Thomas Mooney suggested McClain was inappropriately charged with first- and second-degree murder in the deadly stabbing. Mooney said McClain “has very viable” defenses, but did not elaborate.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy’s office said the common-law murder charge would allow prosecutors to seek a conviction on everything from manslaughter to first-degree murder.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.

