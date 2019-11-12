Suspect identified in deadly stabbing outside Popeyes in Oxon Hill

The Prince George's County police have released the name of the suspect linked to the fatal stabbing outside a Popeyes in Oxon Hill, Maryland, last week.

Ricoh McClain, 30, of District Heights, is accused of stabbing Kevin Tyrell Davis, 28, of Oxon Hill, in the evening of Nov. 4 outside the Popeyes on Livingston Road, in the Oxon Hill Plaza.

“We believe he’s still in the area. We’ve identified him within the last week,” said Prince George’s County police Cmdr. Brian Reilly in a news conference Tuesday. “We know Mr. McClain has former addresses in Washington, D.C., and here, in Prince George’s County, Maryland.”

The police said that Davis cut in front of people in line for the chicken sandwich. McClain and Davis got into a brief argument, then they went outside to the parking lot, where McClain immediately stabbed Davis and ran off, the police said.

“We have no indication that they knew each other prior,” Reilly said.

Davis died about an hour later at a hospital.

A police officer identified McClain from surveillance images; the community also provided tips.

McClain is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

The police said he should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him shouldn’t approach him but call 911.

The police said that a woman was with McClain at the time of the incident, but that she had been interviewed and hadn’t been charged, and that they didn’t expect her to be charged.

The stabbing came the day after Popeyes resumed selling its popular chicken sandwich. The new menu item was a sensation when the restaurant first launched it in August, causing long lines and leading the chain to run out of its supply by the end of the month.

“I know this story has gone far beyond the borders of my home,” Prince George’s County police Chief Hank Stawinski said the day after the stabbing, “and people are asking how can something so pointless occur?”

Anyone who knows anything more about the stabbing is asked to call the police at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.

