Thinking about grabbing a ticket for the next Nats game? It may cost you big

Since the Nats beat the Astros 5-4 in Game 1, prices for the later games here in D.C. have jumped on the secondary market.

Want to see the Nationals play in the World Series here in D.C.? Be prepared to shell out the big bucks.

World Series tickets at Nationals Park are averaging $1,996 on the secondary market, according to TicketIQ, an event ticket search engine.

Since the Nats beat the Astros 5-4 in Game 1, prices for the later games here in D.C. have jumped.

“As of Wednesday morning, ticket prices on the secondary market for Game 3 at Nats Park are on the rise by about 3% after last night’s win, ” said Jesse Lawrence with TicketIQ. “We’re talking just over $900 for the cheapest seat.”

The cheapest field-level seats are going for around $1,200, he said.

As of this morning, the cost for a Game 4 ticket for Saturday night will set you back $750 for a standing-room-only ticket.

Lawrence said Game 5 prices may also jump.

“Right now the cheapest ticket for Game 5 is $622 for a standing-room-only ticket. I think that could jump 25% if game 5 ends up being a clinching game,” said Lawrence.

Still, those prices are way better than tickets to the Cubs home World Series games back in 2016, which averaged nearly more than $6,600.

Since tickets are sold out on the primary market, you’ll have to check out spots like TicketIQ or StubHub.

Lawrence said he thinks ticket-buyers should avoid places like Craigslist. “If the price is too good to be true, it’s probably too good to be true,” he added.

Lawrence’s advice to fans is to find a seat that you like as opposed to worrying too much about price, which might move about 10% either up or down.

Lawrence said once you decide which game to attend, it’s better to grab those tickets sooner than later. “We always recommend focusing on the location that you want to sit, making sure you’ve got the right tickets at a reasonable price,” he said.

But if prices are still a little too high, there’s always Redskins tickets, currently going for $19 a pop.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.