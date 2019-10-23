Home » Washington Nationals » Thinking about grabbing a…

Thinking about grabbing a ticket for the next Nats game? It may cost you big

Melissa Howell

October 23, 2019, 1:09 PM

Want to see the Nationals play in the World Series here in D.C.? Be prepared to shell out the big bucks.

World Series tickets at Nationals Park are averaging $1,996 on the secondary market, according to TicketIQ, an event ticket search engine.

Since the Nats beat the Astros 5-4 in Game 1, prices for the later games here in D.C. have jumped.

“As of Wednesday morning, ticket prices on the secondary market for Game 3 at Nats Park are on the rise by about 3% after last night’s win, ” said Jesse Lawrence with TicketIQ. “We’re talking just over $900 for the cheapest seat.”

The cheapest field-level seats are going for around $1,200, he said.

As of this morning, the cost for a Game 4 ticket for Saturday night will set you back $750 for a standing-room-only ticket.

Lawrence said Game 5 prices may also jump.

“Right now the cheapest ticket for Game 5 is $622 for a standing-room-only ticket. I think that could jump 25% if game 5 ends up being a clinching game,” said Lawrence.

Still, those prices are way better than tickets to the Cubs home World Series games back in 2016, which averaged nearly more than $6,600.

Since tickets are sold out on the primary market, you’ll have to check out spots like TicketIQ or StubHub.

Lawrence said he thinks ticket-buyers should avoid places like Craigslist. “If the price is too good to be true, it’s probably too good to be true,” he added.

Lawrence’s advice to fans is to find a seat that you like as opposed to worrying too much about price, which might move about 10% either up or down.

Lawrence said once you decide which game to attend, it’s better to grab those tickets sooner than later. “We always recommend focusing on the location that you want to sit, making sure you’ve got the right tickets at a reasonable price,” he said.

But if prices are still a little too high, there’s always Redskins tickets, currently going for $19 a pop.

Max Scherzer fans watch Game 1 of the World Series during a watch party at Nats Park. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
Washington Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman hits a home run during the second inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Eric Gay)
Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto hits a home run during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Eric Gay)
Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto celebrates in the dugout after his home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Matt Slocum)
Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto celebrates in the dugout after his home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Matt Slocum)
Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto hits a home run during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip)
Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto celebrates after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip)
Washington Nationals’ Victor Robles can’t catch a ball hit by Houston Astros’ Yuli Gurriel during the third inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip)
Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles can’t get s glove on a single by Houston Astros’ Yuli Gurriel during the third inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Matt Slocum)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws during the first inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip)
A Houston Astros fan gives a thumbs up before Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip)
Melissa Guitron waits for the start of Game 1 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch, right, and Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez meet during introductions before Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Matt Slocum)
Members of the Washington Nationals stand on the field Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, during tribute to umpire Eric Cooper, who died last weekend, before Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros in Houston. (AP/Matt Slocum)
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Matt Slocum)
Washington Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman hits a home run during the second inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip)
Fans gather at Nats Park for a watch party of Game 1 of the World Series. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
A fan dressed up as “Captain Obvious” holds a sign during a Nats watch party in D.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
A fan holds a poster of Nats pitcher Max Scherzer during a Game 1 watch party at Nats Park. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
Rain does not keep fans away for a watch party for Game 1 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
Fans line up at Nationals Park during a rainy day in D.C. for a World Series Game 1 watch party. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
