Human remains discovered at scene of Bowie vehicle fire

First responders on the scene of a fire in Bowie, Maryland, early Saturday found the charred remains of a body, prompting a police investigation.

Prince George’s County fire officials were dispatched to a wooded area on Mill Branch Road, just east of U.S. 301, around 6 a.m. for reports of a vehicle fire.

When they arrived, firefighters extinguished a small brush fire and discovered burnt human remains, according to Prince George’s County police.

Police spokeswoman Cpl. Kyndle Johnson says authorities weren’t immediately able to determine the person’s age or sex. She says the death is being treated as suspicious and a possible homicide. A cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Police say those with information about the incident or who may have observed anything suspicious on Mill Branch Road to call1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is a map of the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

