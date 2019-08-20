Home » Local News » Police investigating homicide after…

Police investigating homicide after body found at brush fire site in Prince George’s Co.

Kristi King | @KingWTOP

August 20, 2019, 6:00 PM

The discovery of human remains after a brush fire in Bowie, Maryland, over the weekend has now launched a homicide investigation.

The victim was found after the brush fire was extinguished around 6:15 a.m. Saturday off Crain Highway, along Mill Branch Road.

An autopsy revealed that the woman suffered multiple injuries; Prince George’s County police said the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

“Through the course of their investigation, detectives determined the woman was killed within the city limits of Washington, D.C.,” Prince George’s County police said in a news release Tuesday, which included a Spanish version. “This is now a Metropolitan Police (Department) investigation.”

WTOP has reached out to D.C. police for comment.

Below is a map of the area where police said the body was found.

