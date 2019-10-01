Police: DC man assaulted woman and girl, killed dog, stole car

D.C. police need your help in finding Delonte Mitchell, who faces charges of assault with significant bodily injury and second-degree cruelty to children.

D.C. police are searching for a man who they say assaulted a woman and a 10-year-old girl, stole the woman’s car and killed her dog.

Delonte Mitchell, 35, was last seen in a silver 2015 Hyundai Sonata, with Virginia license tag number VXJ7129. According to police, Mitchell injured them during a domestic incident early Friday in the 2700 block of Douglass Road Southeast.

Mitchell then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, police said.

Both the woman and girl suffered injuries that were not life-threatening; the dog died from its injuries.

Mitchell, of Southeast, faces charges of assault with significant bodily injury and second-degree cruelty to children. Photos of both Mitchell and the car are shown below.

Calling Mitchell a “very violent offender,” D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham asked for the public’s help in finding him. If you have any information about Mitchell’s whereabouts or about the case, call (202) 727-9099. You can also text a tip to 50411.

WTOP's Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

