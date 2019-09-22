4 dead in tragic Saturday on Maryland, Virginia roads

An unusually deadly weekend on the D.C. region's roads claimed four lives across suburban Maryland and Virginia in four separate fatal incidents, two of which involved a vehicle leaving the roadways and striking trees.

In addition to two deaths from Saturday crashes along Route 4 in Prince George’s County, and on Brent Town Road in Fauquier County, two more people were killed in other crashes, adding to a tragic 15-hour time span starting early Saturday morning.

It was around 8:30 a.m. Saturday when Prince George’s County saw its second deadly crash of the day, this time on what many consider to be the deadliest road in the region.

Prince George’s County police said two people were standing outside a disabled truck along Route 210/Indian Head Highway, near Wilson Bridge Drive, when they were struck by another vehicle.

One of the two victims who were hit was killed, and the other was hospitalized in critical condition with injuries considered life-threatening.

That evening, police in Fairfax County said a car with four passengers struck a tree on Telegraph Road near Beulah Road, in the vicinity of Kingstowne, around 6 p.m.

‘The crash left one person dead while the other three had what police called minor injuries.

Elsewhere, a serious collision in Anne Arundel County injured four but did not result in immediate loss of life.

On Friday night, four teenagers were traveling on Sands Road through Lothian when their vehicle left the roadway and collided with a pole.

Anne Arundel County police said two people were transported to be treated for injuries considered life threatening, the Capital Gazette reported.

Two others were hospitalized with injuries considered serious, but not life threatening.

