19-year-old dead after Fauquier County crash

Reem Nadeem

September 21, 2019, 7:49 PM

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 19-year-old in Fauquier County on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Brent Town Road, just north of Aquia Road, police said in a news release.

A Ford F-450 was traveling north on Brent Town Road when the driver, Brayan Moreira-Saravia, 19, swerved off the road to the right, over corrected, crossed the centerline and crashed into a Ford F-150 that was traveling in the opposite direction.

The F-450 then ran off the road to the right, hit an embankment and overturned.

The passenger in the F-450, 19-year-old Brian Reconis of Manassas, was not wearing a seat belt. He was ejected from the car and died at the scene, police said.

Moreira-Saravia, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the F-150, a 31-year-old man of Virginia Beach, was not injured in the crash.

Moreira-Saravia was charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain proper control.

The investigation is ongoing. Below is a map of where the crash happened.

