Congresswoman seeks to create 1st Asian-American museum in DC

Last week, a New York congresswoman introduced legislation aimed at creating the first museum dedicated to preserving the history, culture and accomplishments of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, a Democrat representing Queens, introduced a bill entitled the Commission to Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act, which would create an eight-member panel to explore the viability of putting such a museum in D.C., and whether it would be included among the museums run by the Smithsonian Institution.

“We need to weave the narrative of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities into the greater American story,” Meng said in a news release. “I firmly believe the story of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders is sorely misunderstood and creating a national museum would ensure that our experiences — both good and bad — are recognized by all Americans.”

Among the panel’s tasks will be to develop a fundraising plan to support the museum, report on the availability and cost of curating it, and identifying potential locations for the museum.

The commission would have 18 months to complete the study.

