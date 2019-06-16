Police investigating series of violent crimes, robberies in DC area

Two people are dead and one other injured from two separate shooting incidents in Southeast D.C. and Prince George's County. Meanwhile, D.C. police are investigating nine robberies, some violent, throughout the city between Saturday night and early Sunday.

Two people are dead and one other injured from two separate shooting incidents in Southeast D.C. and Prince George’s County, Maryland, on the same night.

Meanwhile, D.C. police are investigating nine robberies and attempted robberies, some violent, throughout the city between Saturday night and early Sunday.

Man killed, woman injured in Southeast D.C. shooting

A man is dead after a double shooting in Southeast D.C. early Sunday.

D.C. police responding to the 4300 block of 4th Street, SE just after 1 a.m. found two adults, a man and a woman, suffering from gunshot wounds outside.

The man had suffered multiple wounds to his torso and died an hour later. The woman had one gunshot wound in her leg and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. She is expected to recover.

Police identified the deceased as 30-year-old Arkeem Jackson, of Southeast D.C.

Police are seeking a four-door silver Nissan in connection with the shooting.

1 dead in Prince George’s County shooting

A separate shooting in Riverdale, Maryland, left one man dead on Saturday night.

Prince George’s County police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 6600 block of Patterson Street around 8 p.m.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his wounds.

An investigation was ongoing Sunday morning, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George’s County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Multiple robberies across DC

D.C. police reported nine robberies and attempted robberies, some armed, across the city from 10 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police on Sunday said they are investigating some of the incidents as connected.

Five of them happened in Northwest D.C. in the U Street area, two in Northeast D.C., and the remaining two in Southeast D.C. Three were violent, and two involved a gun.

At least one person has been arrested. It is unclear if the robberies are related, and investigations continued on Sunday morning.

Below is a list of the reported robberies and robbery attempts:

Armed Robbery near the 3200 block of Stanton Road SE. Lookout for 4 B/M’s, S1 was armed with a handgun, and S2 was armed with a knife. Last seen in a black 4 door sedan. Attempt Robbery in the 2300 block of Elvans Road SE. Lookout for 4 B/M’s, 3 wearing all black clothing, S1 had a beard and was wearing a bandanna, and S2 had a beard. Last seen in a black vehicle with right front fender damage. Attempt Robbery (Gun) in the 600 b/o 11th St, NE. LOF: (4) B/M’s, 13-15 YOA. (S1): B/M, 5’6″, slim build, wearing dark clothing, armed w/ a handgun. Robbery (Gun) in the 600 b/o Elliot St, NE. LOF: B/M, 14-17 YOA, 5’5″, wearing a white t-shirt and khaki shorts. Robbery Force & Violence at 14th Street NW and W Street NW. Lookout for (1) B/M wearing a white t-shirt and (1) B/F occupying a white Acura sedan. Robbery Force & Violence in the 2000 block of 9th Street NW. Lookout is for (12) B/M’s. Robbery Force & Violence in the 1000 block of U Street NW/ Lookout for (4) B/M’s. Robbery Force & Violence at Vermont Avenue NW and U Street NW. Lookout for (4) B/M’s 5’8″-6’0″ tall. Suspect (1) Is described as having dark complexion, dreadlocks, last seen headed northbound on Vermont Avenue NW. Robbery in the 1400 block of U Street NW. Lookout for a B/M, 20-30 years of age, 6’3″ tall, 160-170 pounds, wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and dark baseball cap. Last seen headed southbound on U Street NW.

