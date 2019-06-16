Multiple teens arrested after series of robberies in NW DC

After a series of robberies early Sunday morning in Northwest, D.C., police say multiple teens have been arrested in connection to the crimes. D.C. police said they are investigating all of the incidents as connected.

Shortly before 2 a.m., suspects approached and assaulted an unidentified victim on the 1000 block of U Street NW. The suspects took the victim’s property and left the scene. Marcus Britt, 19, of Fort Washington, Maryland, as well as two other teenage boys, ages 15 and 16, were arrested and charged with forced and violent robbery in connection to that incident.

A 16-year-old boy from Fort Washington was also arrested and charged with two counts of theft after an incident on the 1200 block of U Street NW shortly after 2 a.m. Police said the suspects assaulted a victim and one of the suspects took the victim’s property that had fallen to the ground. The suspects fled.

Furthermore, D.C. police arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy from Fort Washington with armed robbery in connection to an incident on the 900 block of U Street NW at 2:40 a.m. The suspects approached a victim and tried to snatch the individual’s property. One of the suspects brandished a gun and took the victim’s property.

Akiz Peterson, 19, of Temple Hills, Maryland, was arrested and charged with forced and violent robbery in connection to an another incident that occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. On the 2000 block of Vermont Avenue NW, suspects approached and assaulted a victim and took the victim’s property before fleeing the scene, police said.

D.C. police on Sunday also arrested and charged a 16-year-old from Fort Washington with forced and violent robbery following an incident at 3 a.m. on the 2000 block of 9th Street NW. The suspects approached a victim and assaulted the individual before taking the victim’s property.

