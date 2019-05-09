DC area faces ‘critical’ shortage of some types of blood

The D.C. area is experiencing a "critical shortage" of Rh negative red blood cells, according to the area's largest supplier of donated blood, which has issued a call for donations.

The D.C. area is experiencing a “critical shortage” of Rh negative red blood cells, according to the area’s largest supplier of donated blood, which has issued a call for donations.

Inova Blood Donor Services said it is in immediate need of donations from people with blood types O-negative, A-negative and B-negative.

“Donors are needed as soon as possible to re-stock our supply to ensure patients from across Northern Virginia have the blood they need to heal,” the group said in a news release.

Inova’s online blood supply inventory shows supplies of several blood types are running severely low.

For example, the group says it normally needs 75 units of O-negative blood, but currently has just one unit on hand. Typically, Inova needs to have 300 units of A-positive but currently has just 42 units.

You can sign up for an appointment to donate blood on the Inova Blood Donor Services website.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.