DC Archdiocese, locals react with horror to Notre Dame Cathedral fire

As flames engulfed the historic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, shock and concern marked reactions around the D.C. area.

The National Cathedral in D.C. is hosting a prayer for Notre Dame at 5:30 p.m. Monday, “for those who want to light a candle for the church community in Paris,” the cathedral tweeted.

In a statement released by the Archdiocese of Washington Monday afternoon, Cardinal Donald Wuerl said he reacted with horror when he saw pictures of flames leaping out from Notre Dame.

“Having visited that magnificent Gothic church and prayed in it many times, I join all of those in France and elsewhere who receive this news with such pain,” Wuerl said.

“We offer our prayers and express our solidarity with all the people of France and particularly the faithful of the Church of Paris, of which Notre Dame is the Cathedral.” – @Cardinal_Wuerl‘s statement on the #NotreDameFire: https://t.co/VDUgavTzmh — DC Archdiocese (@WashArchdiocese) April 15, 2019

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted her support to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

Washington, DC joins all those around the world who want to help bear the weight of Paris’s grief. During this moment of tragedy, we send our condolences and support to Mayor @Anne_Hidalgo, the Notre Dame community, Paris, and all of France. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) April 15, 2019

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan described the scene of the burning church as “horrific,” and tweeted support to first responders on the scene.

Our hearts are breaking watching this horrific scene. Notre Dame is one of the world’s most iconic cathedrals. Our prayers are with the first responders and everyone involved. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 15, 2019

D.C.-area student Kelly Weymouth is studying in Paris this semester, and witnessed the cathedral ablaze from a boat on the River Seine with her mother, who had come to visit.

Weymouth’s boat was stopped near the burning cathedral, and she watched as the spire collapsed in flames.

“We had to stay in one spot so we were actually next to Notre Dame for like 45 minutes, just watching the fire. And, eventually, the tower came down — it was just very, very crazy,” Weymouth told ABC News.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore tweeted “heart-felt prayers for the people of France.”

Paris officials said Monday night that the main structure of the cathedral is “saved and preserved,” and the fire has stopped from spreading to the northern belfry.

