202
Home » Europe News » WATCH: Paris’ Notre Dame…

WATCH: Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral on fire

By Ginger Whitaker April 15, 2019 2:03 pm 04/15/2019 02:03pm
Share

The iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris caught fire on Monday, sending smoke and flames into the sky.

Live video from the scene showed firefighters working to get the fire under control as the sky began to darken.

Watch a live video feed from Paris below.

 

Listen to a live audio feed here.

Related Gallery

PHOTOS: Notre Dame Cathedral fire

Photos of the massive fire Monday at the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Related Stories

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Europe News Notre Dame Cathedral Notre Dame fire paris Paris fire World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!