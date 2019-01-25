202
VIDEO: President Trump announces shutdown deal

By WTOP Staff January 25, 2019 1:27 pm 01/25/2019 01:27pm
WASHINGTON — Yielding to mounting pressure and growing disruption, President Donald Trump and congressional leaders on Friday reached a short-term deal to reopen the government for three weeks while negotiations continue over the president’s demands for money to build his long-promised wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump announced the agreement to break the 35-day impasse as intensifying delays at the nation’s airports and widespread disruptions brought new urgency to efforts to resolve the standoff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

