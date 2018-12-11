WATCH: Trump clashes with Schumer, Pelosi in awkward Oval Office sitdown

A closed-door meeting between President Trump and Democratic leaders in Congress lasted barely 30 minutes Tuesday after a heated televised opening session “spiraled downwards,” in the words of House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

WASHINGTON — A closed-door meeting between President Trump and Democratic leaders in Congress lasted barely 30 minutes Tuesday after a heated televised opening session “spiraled downwards,” in the words of House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Government funding for some agencies is set to expire on Dec. 21, threatening a partial shutdown. As that deadline approaches, Trump has insisted that billions be budgeted for a wall on the Mexican border.

“If we don’t have border security, we’ll shut down the government,” Trump said.

Speaking outside the White House after the Oval Office meeting, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted Trump over his renewed threat over wall funding.

“This temper tantrum that he seems to throw will not get him his wall,” Schumer said.

See video of the awkward on-camera exchange below.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.