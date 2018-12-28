202.5
Home » Local News » Shutdown to close DC…

Shutdown to close DC museums and galleries by midweek

By The Associated Press December 28, 2018 11:39 am 12/28/2018 11:39am
15 Shares
People skate on the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden Ice Rink, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, as a partial government shutdown continues in Washington. The museum and the skate rink will be closed to the public after January 2nd as a result of the shutdown if it continues into the new year. Behind the rink is the National Archives, which is closed due to the shutdown. President Donald Trump has vowed to hold the line on his budget demand, telling reporters during his visit to Iraq Wednesday that he'll do "whatever it takes" to get money for border security. The White House and congressional Democrats have been talking but to little effect. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Museums and galleries popular with visitors and locals in the nation’s capital will close starting midweek if the partial shutdown of the federal government drags on.

So will the National Zoo and a lively ice rink near the National Mall.

The attractions have stayed open by using unspent funds, but they are about to run out.

Museums and galleries under the Smithsonian Institution umbrella will close starting Jan. 2. That includes the zoo, as well as the National Air and Space Museum, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Museum of Natural History, and several galleries.

The National Gallery of Art will close starting Jan. 3. That includes an ice rink in the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden that is a favorite with families.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Gallery

PHOTOS: December 2018 government shutdown

The standoff over President Donald Trump’s demand for $5 billion to build a border wall with Mexico has resulted in a government shutdown that is likely to extend past Christmas. 

Related Stories

Topics:
2018 government shutdown Government News Life & Style Living News Local News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2018 from The Associated Press

The year was one of political drama. major tragedies and royal celebrations. See some of the best photos of the year.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500