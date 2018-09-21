Md. man found dead after he went missing during hike in Hawaii

A 27-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this week while out hiking in Hawaii during his honeymoon was found dead Friday.

WASHINGTON — A Maryland man who was reported missing earlier this week while out hiking in Hawaii during his honeymoon was found dead Friday.

The Maui Police Department said the body of 27-year-old Stephen Kramar was found Friday morning on the hillside of an area not far from where he was staying on the island of Molokai with his wife, Jeffanie. A volunteer helping with the search had found his body, police said.

Jeffanie had reported her husband missing earlier this week when he never made it back from a hike on Monday, even after he had texted that he was on his way back, police said.

NBC Washington reported that the Potomac man had just gotten married on Sept. 8 in Virginia. Jeffanie told NBC Washington that her husband was a more experienced hiker, and that he had set out alone to find a path that they could both take.

His body was positively identified by his family. Police said an autopsy will be conducted to find out the official cause of death.

