WTOP moving to new headquarters in Maryland

WASHINGTON — The Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center is moving at the end of 2018 from its current D.C. newsroom to a new office space in Maryland.

WTOP will live in an eight-story building that toes the D.C.-Maryland border, right near the Friendship Heights Metro station.

After 30 years at 3400 Idaho Ave. in Northwest D.C., WTOP will soon be located at 5425 Wisconsin Ave. in Chevy Chase, Maryland, about 2 miles up the road from its current location. WTOP’s sister station, Federal News Radio, will also make the move.

Demolition of the new space began in February; the tentative move-in date is scheduled for December.

The new office is just under 31,000 square feet and will allow for more space of new technology. The current D.C. space is around 23,000 square feet.

The new headquarters is Metro-accessible and has more parking availability. It is also surrounded by a wealth of amenities, including fast-casual eateries, restaurants and grocery stores; shopping centers Mazza Gallerie and The Shops at Wisconsin Place are right across the street.

WTOP general manager Joel Oxley said in an email response that though other locations were considered around the D.C. area, the decision to stay relatively close to the old location was kept in mind for the staff members.

And, due to WTOP’s growth over the years, the new space allows for all departments to finally live on the same, expansive floor, Oxley said.

“The key to our success at Federal News Radio and WTOP is that we have evolved to reporting relevant news, which connects with our consumers and advertisers on whatever distribution platform that makes sense for them. We do this with a commitment to our community,” Oxley said.

He added that the move will not affect WTOP’s signal strength.

And though the move will start a welcome new chapter in WTOP’s history, Oxley said he’ll miss the people from the nearby businesses around the D.C. building that he’s come to know closely.

“I’ll miss Rick and the gang at The Grilled Oyster Co., Tommy at the dry cleaner in the building and the folks at SunTrust. They all run great businesses. I’ll also miss seeing the National Cathedral every day. Truly a beautiful building,” Oxley said.

He added, “But, without a doubt, the memory that I will remember above all else is the incredible work that our people did covering 9/11. I am beyond proud to be part of an organization that served our community so well that day, and every day.”

WTOP and Federal News Radio are owned by Hubbard Broadcasting.

