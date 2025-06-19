Fans share excitement, concerns about FIFA Club World Cup’s arrival in DC

D.C. was on full display on Wednesday evening for the entire soccer world as Audi Field hosted its first of…

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. DC-area fans excited for FIFA Club World Cup matches at Audi Field

D.C. was on full display on Wednesday evening for the entire soccer world as Audi Field hosted its first of three group stage matches in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Fans from around the world came together in Southwest D.C. to see 36-time Italian champions Juventus close out the first round of the group stage with a 5-0 victory over Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates. The tournament features 32 club teams competing in a World Cup-style event. With a total prize fund of $1 billion, the winner of the Club World Cup could earn $125 million.

Hours before kickoff, the D.C. area was drenched with heavy rains, including at Audi Field, leaving portions of nearby streets with pooling with flood water. However, that did not stop fans from getting in line early to get into the seats for the match. The rain officially stopped an hour before the match was set to begin.

“We love soccer,” Mary B. of Manassas, Virginia, said. “We watch all of the games, and we’re here supporting it.”

Mansour Zaidan, originally from the city of Al Ain, traveled all the way from Wyoming to join other supporters to cheer on his hometown team. Wearing his purple jersey, he sang with his fellow fans as they banged drums and danced in a circle inside the stadium’s concourse.

“We visit all the countries across the world just to see Al Ain play, to represent Al Ain, and Al Ain represents us well,” Zaidan said. “So wherever they play, wherever they go, you’re going to find us all the time.”

But the majority of the 18,161 fans in attendance came to see Juventus, with many wearing the Italian side’s traditional black and white-striped jersey.

One of those fans was Brooks Saphier of McLean, Virginia. The teenager came to Audi Field with his father, Greg, to watch his favorite team play.

“It’s the first time they’re taking the Club World Cup seriously,” Saphier, who predicted Juventus would make it to the quarterfinals, said. “All the teams are bringing out their best players because they want to win the cash prize.”

Diego Arboleda of Dumfries, Virginia, is an avid soccer fan who normally only travels to Audi Field when the New York Red Bulls are in town. However, the opportunity to see Juventus is one he could not pass up.

“It’s just a team that doesn’t come to the area that often, so it’s a blessing to be able to come see them so close to home,” he said.

Juventus’ midfielder #19 Khephren Thuram-Ulien, forward #22 Tim Weah, defender #37 Nicolo Savona, forward #20 Randal Kolo Muani, defender #27 Andrea Cambiaso and forward #11 Nicolas Gonzalez exercise during the warmup ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group G match between Italy’s Juventus and UAE’s Al Ain FC at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., June 18, 2025. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images) Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images Weston McKennie, #16 of Juventus FC, signs autographs following the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group G match between Al Ain FC and Juventus FC at Audi Field on June 18, 202,5 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images A fan takes a photo with Al Ain FC’s mascot before a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group G match at D.C.’s Audi Field on June 18, 2025. (WTOP/José Umaña) WTOP/José Umaña Al Ain FC fans cheer before a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group G match between Al Ain FC and Juventus FC at D.C.’s Audi Field on June 18, 2025. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images The pregame festivities before a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group G match at D.C.’s Audi Field on June 18, 2025. (WTOP/José Umaña) WTOP/José Umaña Additional security metal barriers were added before a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group G match at D.C.’s Audi Field on June 18, 2025. (WTOP/José Umaña) WTOP/José Umaña Rain falls before a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group G match at D.C.’s Audi Field on June 18, 2025. (WTOP/José Umaña) WTOP/José Umaña ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

For some, security concerns remain

Some fans mentioned having some reservations about attending FIFA Club World Cup matches, following President Donald Trump’s administration’s recent immigration policies.

Before the tournament kicked off, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said on June 13 it would provide security and work with “local and federal partners to ensure the FIFA Club World Cup 26 is safe for everyone involved, as we do with every major sporting event.”

NBC 6 Miami then reported that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would also be part of the tournament’s security team and advised that “all non-American citizens need to carry proof of their legal status.”

FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis told WTOP it’s the soccer federation’s “top priority” for fans to feel secure while attending matches.

Arboleda said he and his wife spoke about the current climate on immigration, including the increase in ICE raids and the requirement to have ID.

“My wife and I did have a discussion, but we kind of ignored current politics, and we just decided to bring the whole family and have fun with some soccer,” he said.

While there was no visible presence of ICE agents on Wednesday night, additional private security personnel roamed the concourses of the stadium. Each entrance had additional barricades and new metal detectors that fans needed to go through before getting their tickets scanned.

Additional security was also used to escort FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who made a surprise appearance in D.C. to watch the match.

Most fans agreed it was good that the security measures were put in place. However, the concern of ICE’s possible involvement in future FIFA matches lingers.

Eric Romero of Montross, Virginia, said he and his friends decided to come to the match despite Trump’s recent rhetoric on immigration. But he would advise people from outside the U.S., like members of his family, to stay home.

“It’s hard out here, since we’re in the D.C. area and a lot of things going on in the world,” Romero told WTOP. “I just tell them be safe.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.