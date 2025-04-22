Washington Commanders 2025 draft picks by the numbers

We look at the "best" and "bust" picks made by the Burgundy & Gold, and other NFL teams, in those positions throughout history.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)(AP/Rey Del Rio) Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)(AP/Rey Del Rio) The Washington Commanders are already looking to top their incredible 2024, if they’re able to lock down the reported deal that puts them on track to build a new stadium at the old RFK Stadium site.

This week, they’re also attempting to add to an already revamped roster with the NFL Draft. Last year, they began the week of the draft with nine selections and ended up selecting three starters (Jayden Daniels, Mike Sainristil and Brandon Coleman) while picking two more who would contribute (Jer’Zhan Newton and Luke McCaffrey). This year, they have only five selections as the week begins, with just two in the top 100 (last year’s draft had Washington eventually owning six of the top 100 picks).

What sort of players are available at these picks (29, 61, 128, 205 and 245)? We look at the “best” and “bust” picks made by all NFL teams in those positions since 2015 — and, when armed with those selections in the past, which players did Washington choose? For those curious, the streak of not picking at 14, 42, 57, 63 and 77 continues.

First Round (29)

It’s a far cry from last year when the Commanders were thinking “quarterback” and had three prime prospects in their sights. To say they found the right guy in Daniels would be a massive understatement, although, according to pro-football-reference.com, Bo Nix (taken 12th by Denver) had the second-best season of the rookie quarterbacks — better than Calvin Williams and Drake Maye.

Last Year: Dallas selected Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton, and he made 11 starts in fifteen games played for the Cowboys. Solid choice.

Best: Cleveland picked Miami tight end David Njoku in 2017, and he’s been a mainstay for the Browns as a double-digit game starter in five of his eight pro seasons, including making the Pro Bowl in 2023. And the former Hurricane is still on their roster, averaging 67+ catches over the last three years.

Bust: Tennessee took Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson in 2020, and he appeared in one game for the Titans before spending time on the Miami and the New York Giants’ roster. Health and legal issues cut his career short, as he retired in 2021 to become a rapper.

Burgundy & Gold: Washington has had the 29th pick three times, but not in the last 60 years. In 1936, they chose Northwestern guard Paul Tangora who would never play a down in the league. In 1951, they took Kentucky defensive end Walt Yowarsky who would only play two seasons in D.C. before eventually finding his way on the New York Giants roster during their 1956 NFL Championship season. In 1962, Washington selected Penn State linebacker Bob Mitinger, who would sign with San Diego in the AFL.

Second Round (61)

Last year, Washington had three picks in this round: defensive end Jer’Zhan Newton, safety Mike Sainristil, and tight end Ben Sinnott each making contributions to the club.

Last Year: Detroit took Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw, who would make four tackles during his eight games for the Lions.

Best: Tampa Bay tapped Hobart center Ali Marpet in 2015, and the former Statesman would start in all seven years of his career at three different positions while making the Pro Bowl in his final season in the league.

Bust: In 2021, Wake Forest defensive lineman Boogie Basham brought a cool name but limited game to Buffalo. In two seasons, he managed 4 1/2 sacks in a reserve role before finding his way to the New York Giants’ roster the last two years, where he’s made a total of 20 tackles in 17 games played.

Burgundy & Gold: Of Washington’s three picks, only one actually played for the team. Texas guard Hal Fischer (1944) and Jacksonville State wide receiver Carl Powell (1982) didn’t appear in a regular season game for Washington, but Vanderbilt guard John Sterber (1945) made 39 starts in 55 games played for the team between 1946 and 50.

Third Round

No selections this year.

Fourth Round (128)

Some teams say that once you get past the top 100, drafting becomes a dart-throwing exercise. And then there are others who say, “If that is those teams’ attitude, good for them. Dart-throwing by others means we’ll find a player another team will overlook.”

Last Year: Kentucky running back Ray Davis was chosen by Buffalo. The former Wildcat rushed for 442 yards while making 17 catches. He scored a combined six touchdowns in a reserve role.

Best: Pittsburgh picked Texas A&M offensive lineman Dan Moore in 2021, and he turned into a four-year starter for the Steelers.

Bust: Tennessee wide receiver Josh Malone was taken by Cincinnati in 2017 and made seven starts as a rookie before splitting his four-year career between the Bengals and the New York Jets, posting 11 receptions while playing his last regular-season game in 2020.

Burgundy & Gold: Washington has had this pick seven times, typically emphasizing quantity over quality. University of Southern California blocking back Bob Hoffman (1939), Rice University quarterback Ernie Lain (1940), Arkansas center Earl Wheeler (1947) and South Carolina back Gene Wilson (1954) never played a regular season down in the NFL. (For the record, pick No. 128 was in the 11th to 14th rounds in those days.) Missouri fullback Ed Quirk (1948) was a two-year starter in his four seasons with Washington while USC defensive end Ed Henke (1949) signed with the rival All-American Football Conference’s Los Angeles Dodgers before playing 10 years with San Francisco and St Louis in the NFL. The most recent pick at this spot was Penn State center Greg Huntington (1993) who played nine games as a rookie before spending the remainder of his career with Jacksonville and Chicago (retiring after the 1998 season).

Fifth Round

No selections this year.

Sixth Round (205)

Washington has had a checkered recent history in this round, from finding starting center Chase Roullier in 2017 to landing failed long-snapper Camaron Cheeseman in 2021.

Last Year: Houston picked Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan, who spent last fall on the Texans practice squad.

Best: Michigan safety Josh Metellus was taken by Minnesota in 2020 and has made 15 starts in 82 games with the Vikings.

Bust: In 2018, the Los Angeles Rams chose Louisville defensive end Trevon Young, and the former Cardinal appeared in just two games during his only season in the league.

Burgundy & Gold: Washington has made two picks at 205th position, with neither player contributing for Washington. They took Texas Tech halfback Jerry Lovelace in 1966, and he never appeared in a regular-season NFL game. UTEP quarterback Jordan Palmer played in five games for Cincinnati and Tennessee from 2008 to 14.

Seventh Round (245)

Quality can be found here, from a starting safety in Kamren Curl (2020) to a reserve offensive lineman in Chris Paul (2022). Last year’s Washington selection, Notre Dame defensive lineman Javontae Jean-Baptiste, appeared in 12 games for the team.

Last Year: Green Bay took Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt and promptly sat him behind starter Jordan Love.

Best: Louisiana State University center Will Clapp was picked by New Orleans in 2018, and it wasn’t just a favor to a local kid. Clapp would make seven starts in 34 games with the Saints before moving to the Los Angeles Chargers, where he made 14 starts over two seasons. After spending 2024 with Buffalo, he’s re-signed with New Orleans.

Bust: Minnesota chose North Carolina State University cornerback Jack Tocho in 2017, and the New York Giants took Syracuse defensive tackle Chris Slayton in 2019. Neither played a regular-season down in the league.

Burgundy & Gold: Finally, a winner! In 1965, Washington, with its 18th round selection, tapped the shoulder of a North Carolina linebacker named Chris Hanburger. The future Hall of Famer would make three All-Pro teams and be selected to nine Pro Bowls in his twelve seasons as a starter. The only other pick at this spot came in 1973, with Vanderbilt defensive back Ken Stone eventually playing with four teams over eight seasons (Stone posted five interceptions as a reserve with Washington in 1974).

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.