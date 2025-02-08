WATCH: DC company honors Jayden Daniels’ historic season with massive billboard

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels capped off his historic rookie season by taking home Rookie of the Year honors from New Orleans on Thursday night.

Daniels became the fifth player in Commanders franchise history to win the award and the fourth offensive player to do so. He’s also the second quarterback in franchise history to earn the honor.

Washington football is back in a big way, so big that media company Capitol Outdoor put up a massive billboard on New York Avenue in D.C. on Friday morning, saluting Daniels and the Commanders.

Commanders fans enjoyed a season 33 years in the making. Let’s hope it’s just the beginning.

