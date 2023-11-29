Tulane QB Michael Pratt named AAC offensive player of the year and Willie Fritz repeats as top coach

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt was named offensive player of the year in the American Athletic Conference…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt was named offensive player of the year in the American Athletic Conference on Wednesday, when the Green Wave’s Willie Fritz was picked as the top coach for the second consecutive season.

The league’s 14 coaches who vote on the awards also chose UTSA linebacker Trey Moore as defensive player of the year and tabbed Florida Atlantic wide receiver and return specialist LaJohntay Wester as the top special teams player.

No. 17 Tulane (11-1), which hosts SMU on Saturday in the AAC championship game matching teams without a conference loss, also had the American’s top rookie in running back Makhi Hughes.

Pratt, a four-year starter, is 21-2 over the past two seasons. He has thrown for 2,168 yards with 21 touchdowns and only four interceptions in his 10 games this season. The Green Wave were the AAC champions last season, when the team beat Southern Cal in the Cotton Bowl.

Moore’s 14 sacks are a half-sack shy of the conference’s single-season record. He is sixth nationally with 17 1/2 tackles for loss and has 45 total tackles to go with an interception, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

