FAQ: What you need to know about the MLS All-Star Game in DC

The MLS All-Star Game is the league’s second marquee event of the year after the MLS Cup. The All-Star Game brings together a collection of its top players for many events, capped off by a friendly match.

While the match does not count toward the standings or affect the playoffs, it allows the league and its players to celebrate the season’s first-half success as the second half begins.

The game itself features the team of MLS All-Stars taking on an international club team, a format that’s been in use every year since 2002 — except in 2004, which was the last year that featured an East and West matchup.

In the past, MLS All-Stars have played against the likes of the U.S. men’s national team (2002), English Premier League’s Chelsea (2006, 2012) and Spain’s Real Madrid (2017).

Last year, the all-stars faced off against a Liga MX all-star team from Mexico in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Named the 2023 host city last year, D.C. last hosted the MLS All-Star Game in 2002 and 2004 at RFK Stadium. Major League Baseball was the last sports league to hold its all-star festivities in the District in 2018, when then-National Bryce Harper won the Home Run Derby and then-National Max Scherzer was the starting pitcher for the National League.