Tickets to MLS All-Star game at Audi Field sold out

Soccer fans looking to watch the best in Major League Soccer take on English Premier League side Arsenal in D.C. this summer may be out of luck.

Tickets to the MLS All-Star game, featuring the London-based club, at Audi Field on July 19 are now sold out, venue officials tell WTOP. Arsenal, currently in first place in the English Premier League, was recently unveiled as the All-Stars opponent last Tuesday.

Fans bought up all the tickets to MLS’ summer marquee event within five hours of tickets being made available to the general public on Wednesday.

The All-Star game becomes the fourth-ever match to sell out the Buzzard Point venue.

Resell tickets available on Ticketmaster, the game’s official ticketing partner, start at $389 and go as high as $10,000.

D.C. last hosted the MLS All-Star game in 2002 and 2004 at RFK Stadium. Major League Baseball was the last sports league to hold its All-Star festivities in the District, in 2018.

Those unable to snag tickets to this year’s match can still see their favorite players compete in the All-Star skills competition, scheduled to take place July 18 at Audi Field. Tickets are set at $15.

MLS plans to announce in the future a list of events surrounding the game, including a concert, community service initiatives and player appearances, as well as a fan fest hosted at The Wharf.