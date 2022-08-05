DC United signs Premier League striker Christian Benteke

D.C. United makes a huge move at the end of the MLS transfer deadline, signing Christian Benteke from English Premier League side Crystal Palace as its third designated player, the club announced Friday afternoon.

Benteke, 31, will join on a permanent transfer, requiring United to pay a transfer fee. He signed a two-and-a-half-year deal through 2024 with a club option in 2025, club officials said in a news release. He can start playing with his new club once he receives his work visa.

“Christian is a top player who has played at the highest level for a long time,” head coach Wayne Rooney said in a statement. “His experience and ability to score goals and help the team will be invaluable. It’s exciting for the team and myself to get him in and playing. He will make a huge difference.”

The Washington Post, which first reported the Black and Red’s pursuit of Benteke, reports that the Belgian striker will be the highest paid player in club history, surpassing Rooney’s $3.5 million deal in 2019.

Benteke spent the last 10 seasons in the English Premier League with multiple clubs, including Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Crystal Palace. In those seasons, he scored 86 goals and recorded 23 assists in 280 Premier League Appearances.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for more.