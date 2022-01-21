GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 33, John R. Lewis 27
Battlefield 34, John Champe 28
Briar Woods 56, Stone Bridge 47
Broad Run 61, Loudoun County 44
Carroll County 68, Glenvar 36
Eastside 66, Thomas Walker 50
Floyd County 58, James River-Buchanan 33
Hanover 55, Atlee 12
J.I. Burton 53, Castlewood 14
Louisa 55, Orange County 30
Millbrook 72, Fauquier 46
Mills Godwin 54, John Marshall 33
Osbourn Park 53, Freedom (South Riding) 27
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49, Holston 40
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 57, Hidden Valley 8
Potomac Falls 47, Independence 28
Ridgeview 62, Central – Wise 50
Rural Retreat 61, Lebanon 23
Rye Cove 52, Twin Springs 39
Sherando 54, Liberty-Bealeton 20
Skyline 50, Manassas Park 35
Spotswood 41, Turner Ashby 38
Strasburg 41, Page County 32
Tuscarora 41, Dominion 38
Union 59, Lee High 40
Wilson Memorial 56, Stuarts Draft 22
Woodgrove 74, Riverside 29
Woodstock Central 54, Rappahannock County 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Nansemond River vs. Great Bridge, ppd. to Jan 21st.
