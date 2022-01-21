GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Annandale 33, John R. Lewis 27 Battlefield 34, John Champe 28 Briar Woods 56, Stone Bridge 47…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 33, John R. Lewis 27

Battlefield 34, John Champe 28

Briar Woods 56, Stone Bridge 47

Broad Run 61, Loudoun County 44

Carroll County 68, Glenvar 36

Eastside 66, Thomas Walker 50

Floyd County 58, James River-Buchanan 33

Hanover 55, Atlee 12

J.I. Burton 53, Castlewood 14

Louisa 55, Orange County 30

Millbrook 72, Fauquier 46

Mills Godwin 54, John Marshall 33

Osbourn Park 53, Freedom (South Riding) 27

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49, Holston 40

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 57, Hidden Valley 8

Potomac Falls 47, Independence 28

Ridgeview 62, Central – Wise 50

Rural Retreat 61, Lebanon 23

Rye Cove 52, Twin Springs 39

Sherando 54, Liberty-Bealeton 20

Skyline 50, Manassas Park 35

Spotswood 41, Turner Ashby 38

Strasburg 41, Page County 32

Tuscarora 41, Dominion 38

Union 59, Lee High 40

Wilson Memorial 56, Stuarts Draft 22

Woodgrove 74, Riverside 29

Woodstock Central 54, Rappahannock County 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Nansemond River vs. Great Bridge, ppd. to Jan 21st.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.