Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central – Wise 54, Maret, D.C. 48
Colgan 100, Mountain View 81
Collegiate-Richmond 69, Fuqua School 38
Fluvanna 59, Madison County 24
Gar-Field 67, King George 37
Grayson County 60, Marion 51
James River-Buchanan 45, Glenvar 43
Liberty Twp. Lakota E., Ohio 57, Riverside 35
Millbrook 59, John Handley 36
Pulaski County 76, Abingdon 44
Riverheads 59, Luray 55
Spotswood 85, Wilson Memorial 40
St. Christopher’s 94, Guardian Christian 26
Woodstock Central 66, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 27
Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic=
Championship=
Charlottesville 61, Albemarle 56
Consolation=
Kettle Run 75, Liberty-Bedford 52
Stafford 63, Nelson County 49
Third place=
Western Albemarle 49, West Potomac 46
First Community Bank Christmas Tournament=
Auburn 69, Fort Chiswell 45
Championship=
Radford 62, George Wythe-Wytheville 46
Grand Home Tournament=
Championship=
Lee High 62, Union 50
Consolation=
Eastside 50, Virginia High 42
Honaker 65, J.I. Burton 61
James Monroe Holiday Tournament=
Courtland 56, Riverbend 44
Knights’ Winter Classic=
Rockbridge County 52, Franklin County 49
Mt. Vernon Tournament=
Fairfax Christian 95, Mount Vernon 59
James Madison 67, West Springfield 65
Oxon Hill, Md. 72, Dominion 61
St. John Paul the Great 73, Justice High School 46
Northside Invitational Tournament=
Christiansburg 65, William Byrd 58
Northside 68, Liberty Christian 53
Ram Hardwood Classic=
Manassas Park 79, Sherando 73, 3OT
Page County 58, East Hardy, W.Va. 39
Skyline 83, Stuarts Draft 82
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carroll County 70, Floyd County 43
Cin. Walnut Hills, Ohio 48, Bishop Ireton 40
Covington 46, James River-Buchanan 25
Eastside 66, Chilhowie 47
James Madison 60, Georgetown Visitation Preparatory SchoolGeorgetown Visitation, D.C. 51
Liberty-Bealeton 41, Rappahannock County 34
Luray 56, Clarke County 43
Madison County 53, Fluvanna 46
Marion 43, John Battle 31
Millbrook 82, John Handley 12
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 61, Twin Valley 46
Paul VI Catholic High School 62, Westminster Academy, Fla. 35
Princeton, W.Va. 53, Bland County 27
Spotswood 52, Wilson Memorial 24
Westfield 46, Lakeside-DeKalb, Ga. 38
Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic=
Championship=
Albemarle 50, Charlottesville 29
Consolation=
Harrisonburg 58, William Monroe 50, OT
Monticello 45, Deep Run 39
Western Albemarle 50, Brooke Point 41
Governor’s Challenge=
South Lakes 61, Woodland Hills, Pa. 58
St. Maria Goretti, Md. 47, McLean 43
W.T. Woodson 49, Richard Montgomery, Md. 29
K-Guard Holiday Classic=
Salem 49, Liberty Christian 37
Knights’ Winter Classic=
Franklin County 63, Cave Spring 37
Ram Hardwood Classic=
Sherando 48, Moorefield, W.Va. 26
Skyline 50, East Hardy, W.Va. 11
Strasburg 46, Buffalo Gap 31
Stuarts Draft 49, Page County 44
Title IX Holiday Hoops=
Colgan 56, Gwynn Park, Md. 24
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.