Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central – Wise 54, Maret, D.C. 48

Colgan 100, Mountain View 81

Collegiate-Richmond 69, Fuqua School 38

Fluvanna 59, Madison County 24

Gar-Field 67, King George 37

Grayson County 60, Marion 51

James River-Buchanan 45, Glenvar 43

Liberty Twp. Lakota E., Ohio 57, Riverside 35

Millbrook 59, John Handley 36

Pulaski County 76, Abingdon 44

Riverheads 59, Luray 55

Spotswood 85, Wilson Memorial 40

St. Christopher’s 94, Guardian Christian 26

Woodstock Central 66, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 27

Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic=

Championship=

Charlottesville 61, Albemarle 56

Consolation=

Kettle Run 75, Liberty-Bedford 52

Stafford 63, Nelson County 49

Third place=

Western Albemarle 49, West Potomac 46

First Community Bank Christmas Tournament=

Auburn 69, Fort Chiswell 45

Championship=

Radford 62, George Wythe-Wytheville 46

Grand Home Tournament=

Championship=

Lee High 62, Union 50

Consolation=

Eastside 50, Virginia High 42

Honaker 65, J.I. Burton 61

James Monroe Holiday Tournament=

Courtland 56, Riverbend 44

Knights’ Winter Classic=

Rockbridge County 52, Franklin County 49

Mt. Vernon Tournament=

Fairfax Christian 95, Mount Vernon 59

James Madison 67, West Springfield 65

Oxon Hill, Md. 72, Dominion 61

St. John Paul the Great 73, Justice High School 46

Northside Invitational Tournament=

Christiansburg 65, William Byrd 58

Northside 68, Liberty Christian 53

Ram Hardwood Classic=

Manassas Park 79, Sherando 73, 3OT

Page County 58, East Hardy, W.Va. 39

Skyline 83, Stuarts Draft 82

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carroll County 70, Floyd County 43

Cin. Walnut Hills, Ohio 48, Bishop Ireton 40

Covington 46, James River-Buchanan 25

Eastside 66, Chilhowie 47

James Madison 60, Georgetown Visitation Preparatory SchoolGeorgetown Visitation, D.C. 51

Liberty-Bealeton 41, Rappahannock County 34

Luray 56, Clarke County 43

Madison County 53, Fluvanna 46

Marion 43, John Battle 31

Millbrook 82, John Handley 12

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 61, Twin Valley 46

Paul VI Catholic High School 62, Westminster Academy, Fla. 35

Princeton, W.Va. 53, Bland County 27

Spotswood 52, Wilson Memorial 24

Westfield 46, Lakeside-DeKalb, Ga. 38

Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic=

Championship=

Albemarle 50, Charlottesville 29

Consolation=

Harrisonburg 58, William Monroe 50, OT

Monticello 45, Deep Run 39

Western Albemarle 50, Brooke Point 41

Governor’s Challenge=

South Lakes 61, Woodland Hills, Pa. 58

St. Maria Goretti, Md. 47, McLean 43

W.T. Woodson 49, Richard Montgomery, Md. 29

K-Guard Holiday Classic=

Salem 49, Liberty Christian 37

Knights’ Winter Classic=

Franklin County 63, Cave Spring 37

Ram Hardwood Classic=

Sherando 48, Moorefield, W.Va. 26

Skyline 50, East Hardy, W.Va. 11

Strasburg 46, Buffalo Gap 31

Stuarts Draft 49, Page County 44

Title IX Holiday Hoops=

Colgan 56, Gwynn Park, Md. 24

