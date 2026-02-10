Canada routed by the US without injured Marie-Philip Poulin, optimistic she’ll return at Olympics

MILAN (AP) — Injured captain Marie-Philip Poulin’s absence was evident in Canada’s 5-0 loss to the U.S. on Tuesday night…

MILAN (AP) — Injured captain Marie-Philip Poulin’s absence was evident in Canada’s 5-0 loss to the U.S. on Tuesday night in the first of what is usually two showdowns at the Olympics between the two powerhouses of women’s hockey.

Poulin did not play after limping off and leaving the game against Czechia on Monday night with an undisclosed lower-body injury. Coach Troy Ryan said it is doubtful that Poulin plays Thursday against Finland in the round-robin finale, though Canada is hopeful the 34-year-old center known as “Captain Clutch” will be back before the end of the tournament.

“We’re optimistic that she will return during these Olympics,” Ryan said. “All I’ve really been told from medical is that (it is) not as bad as they originally thought, so we’re definitely optimistic that she’ll be back.”

While she may not have been enough to change the outcome of what turned out to be a lopsided result, Poulin’s uncertain status is a huge question for the defending gold medalists.

“When you miss a game at the Olympics, obviously it’s not a great feeling, so I think that alone is obviously weighing on her chest,” said forward Laura Stacey, who is married to Poulin. “But she’s a strong person, so I think it’s just another opportunity, another bump in the road, a rock in the water that she’s going to find a way to get back up from and come back stronger.”

Poulin is Canada’s active leader against the U.S. with 74 points on 42 goals and 32 assists in 104 games. Not being able to play knocked the team down to 12 forwards, and American domination followed.

“She’s irreplaceable (so) it changes a lot of things,” Ryan said. “I don’t think that’s the reason why we have the performance that we have tonight, but you just miss her everywhere. Your power play’s a little less lethal, your penalty kill even at times and then just having the faceoff (prowess), winning those puck-possession plays. She’s just very valuable to have, so you notice her in all aspects of the game.”

Goaltender Anne-Renee Desbiens took some of the blame, saying, “I guess I should have made more saves,” but the U.S. had the puck so much that she was under siege much of the night. Much of that was the Americans putting on tons of pressure.

“Canada is unbelievable,” U.S. defenseman Caroline Harvey said. “The players they had tonight were unbelievable, but of course, Poulin’s a vital, huge part of their team. And I never like to see a player go down like that. It’s really sad, so, thinking of her, praying for her, hoping she gets to return soon.”

Poulin is one of the nation’s most decorated female players and earned her nickname by having scored three gold medal-clinching goals. Making her fifth appearance, Poulin’s 17 goals at the Olympics are one short of matching Canada’s career record held by Hayley Wickenheiser.

“She’s the heart of this team — there’s no secret about that — but so many players can step up and just make a 1% difference,” Desbiens said. “We want her to rest and recover and obviously get better so once we get her back, she’s going to be there to have an impact.”

Canada would be favored to get through the quarterfinals Saturday and semifinals next week even without Poulin, but a rematch against the U.S. in the final on Feb. 19 would look like a herculean task if she cannot play.

“We’re a team,” Stacey said. “At the end of the day, it’s going to take all 23 of us. That includes her. Whether she’s in the lineup or not, I think we need every single person to have an impact and that’s going to be our best chances of having success here.”

AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow contributed.

